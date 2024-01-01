Starter kits in Go

  1. Home
These Go starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do. To learn more about using Go with our Compute platform, see using Go.

go
Default starter for Go

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

