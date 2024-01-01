  1. Home
Starter kits in JavaScript

These JavaScript starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do. To learn more about using JavaScript with our Compute platform, see using JavaScript.

javascript
OAuth 2.0 implementation for JavaScript

Connect to an identity provider such as Google using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.

javascript
Default starter for JavaScript

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

javascript
Empty starter for JavaScript

An empty application template for the Fastly Compute environment which returns a 200 OK response.

javascript
Default starter kit for expressly

A basic expressly starter kit that demonstrates simple GET, POST, and middleware functionality.

javascript
Fanout forwarding starter kit for JavaScript

Enables Fanout on a service, forwarding to a backend.

javascript
OpenAPI Validation (JS)

Application template for validating requests against an OpenAPI document.

javascript
Queuing / Waiting room (JS)

Park your users in a virtual queue to reduce the demand on your origins during peak times.

javascript
Default starter for TypeScript

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

javascript
Fastly Compute@Edge Starter kit for Fauna

A starter kit for using Fauna on Fastly Compute@Edge

javascript
Optimizely Feature Experimentation, Optimizely Full Stack (legacy), and Optimizely Rollouts

A basic starter kit for Fastly's Compute@Edge with Optimizely built in.

