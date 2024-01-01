Starter kits in JavaScript
These JavaScript starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do. To learn more about using JavaScript with our Compute platform, see using JavaScript.
Connect to an identity provider such as Google using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.
A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.
An empty application template for the Fastly Compute environment which returns a 200 OK response.
A basic expressly starter kit that demonstrates simple GET, POST, and middleware functionality.
Enables Fanout on a service, forwarding to a backend.
Application template for validating requests against an OpenAPI document.
Park your users in a virtual queue to reduce the demand on your origins during peak times.
A starter kit for using Fauna on Fastly Compute@Edge
