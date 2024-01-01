  1. Home
Starter kits in Rust

These Rust starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do. To learn more about using Rust with our Compute platform, see using Rust.

Authenticate at edge with OAuth

Connect to an identity provider such as Auth0 using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.

Beacon termination

Capture beacon data from the browser, divert beacon request payloads to a log endpoint, and avoid putting load on your own infrastructure.

Connect to Google Bigquery for Rust

Fastly Compute starter kit for Google Bigquery Connector.

Default starter for Rust

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

Empty starter for Rust

An empty starter kit project template.

Push messaging using Fanout

Implements Fanout handlers for WebSockets, SSE, etc.

Fanout forwarding

Enables Fanout on a service, forwarding to a backend.

Static content

Apply performance, security and usability upgrades to static bucket services such as Google Cloud Storage or AWS S3.

WebSockets passthrough

Implements WebSocket passthrough.

Integrate Storj using Rust

Use Storj as a backend origin for service decentralized objects to the fastly Compute@Edge service.

