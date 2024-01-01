Starter kits in Rust
These Rust starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do. To learn more about using Rust with our Compute platform, see using Rust.
Connect to an identity provider such as Auth0 using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.
Capture beacon data from the browser, divert beacon request payloads to a log endpoint, and avoid putting load on your own infrastructure.
A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.
Apply performance, security and usability upgrades to static bucket services such as Google Cloud Storage or AWS S3.
