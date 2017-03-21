  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for NGINX 1.11 (Lua) 2.7.0

March 21, 2017
ngwaf-module-nginx111-lua
  • Add 1.11.8,9,10
  • update configure flags for >= 1.11.5 to use --with-compat

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX 1.11 (Lua) 2.6.1

