  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. July 2017

Next-Gen WAF for NGINX 1.12 (Lua) 1.0.0

July 12, 2017
ngwaf-module-nginx112-lua
  • First build for nginx 1.12.1
  • lua-nginx-module 0.10.8
  • LuaJIT 2.0.5

