  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. August 2017

Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.0.0

August 7, 2017
ngwaf-module-java
  • Bumped version

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 0.4.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 1.0.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2024