  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2017
  5. September 2017

Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 0.0.2

September 7, 2017
ngwaf-module-haproxy
  • Fixed module type

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 0.0.1

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 0.0.3

Fastly
© Fastly 2024