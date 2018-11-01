  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2018
  5. November 2018

Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Native) 1.0.0

November 1, 2018
ngwaf-module-nginx-native
  • Built packages for NGINX 1.15.2 and NGINX Plus

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Native) 1.0.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2024