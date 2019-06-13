  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2019
  5. June 2019

Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.6.1

June 13, 2019
ngwaf-module-golang
  • Cleaned up internal code

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.6.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Go 1.6.2

Fastly
© Fastly 2024