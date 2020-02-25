  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. February 2020

Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.1.1

February 25, 2020
ngwaf-module-java
  • Added support for agent response code 429

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.1.0

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.1.2

Fastly
© Fastly 2024