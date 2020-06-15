  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.0

June 15, 2020
ngwaf-heroku-buildpack
  • Added SIGSCI_HEROKU_BIND_RACE_WORKAROUND=1 configuration to work around a race condition where the app might consume the listener port before the sigsci-agent can start listening
  • Fixed the healthcheck not starting and not logging to stderr (enabled with SIGSCI_HC=true)
  • Cleaned up the startup script and added more debugging output when setting SIGSCI_HEROKU_BUILDPACK_DEBUG=2

