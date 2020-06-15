Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.0
- Added
SIGSCI_HEROKU_BIND_RACE_WORKAROUND=1configuration to work around a race condition where the app might consume the listener port before the sigsci-agent can start listening
- Fixed the healthcheck not starting and not logging to stderr (enabled with
SIGSCI_HC=true)
- Cleaned up the startup script and added more debugging output when setting
SIGSCI_HEROKU_BUILDPACK_DEBUG=2
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.1.11
Following change: Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.1