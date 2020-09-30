  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.4

September 30, 2020
terraform

NOTES:

  • resource/fastly_service_acl_entries_v1: Change ACL documentation examples to use for_each attributes instead of for expressions. (#324)
  • resource/fastly_service_dictionary_items_v1: Change Dictionary documentation examples to use for_each attributes instead of for expressions. (#324)
  • resource/fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content_v1: Change Dynamic Snippet documentation examples to use for_each attributes instead of for expressions. (#324)
  • resource/fastly_service_waf_configuration: Correctly mark allowed_request_content_type_charset as optional in documentation. (#324)

