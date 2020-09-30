Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.4
View this release on Github
NOTES:
- resource/fastly_service_acl_entries_v1: Change ACL documentation examples to use
for_eachattributes instead of
forexpressions. (#324)
- resource/fastly_service_dictionary_items_v1: Change Dictionary documentation examples to use
for_eachattributes instead of
forexpressions. (#324)
- resource/fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content_v1: Change Dynamic Snippet documentation examples to use
for_eachattributes instead of
forexpressions. (#324)
- resource/fastly_service_waf_configuration: Correctly mark
allowed_request_content_type_charsetas optional in documentation. (#324)
Prior change: CLI v0.17.0
Following change: Rust SDK 0.4.1