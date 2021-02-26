  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. February 2021

Fastly Terraform Provider 0.25.0

February 26, 2021
Enhancements

  • Add TLSCLientCert and TLSClientKey options for splunk logging (#353)
  • Add Dictionary to Compute service (#361)
  • Resources for Custom TLS and Platform TLS products (#364)
  • Managed TLS Subscriptions Resources (#365)
  • Ensure schema.Set uses custom SetDiff algorithm (#366)
  • Test speedup (#371)
  • Add service test sweeper (#373)
  • Add force_destroy flag to ACLs and Dicts to allow deleting non-empty lists (#372)

Prior change: February 2021 VCL release ("Pakora")

Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.2.1

