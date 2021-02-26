Fastly Terraform Provider 0.25.0
Enhancements
- Add TLSCLientCert and TLSClientKey options for splunk logging (#353)
- Add Dictionary to Compute service (#361)
- Resources for Custom TLS and Platform TLS products (#364)
- Managed TLS Subscriptions Resources (#365)
- Ensure schema.Set uses custom SetDiff algorithm (#366)
- Test speedup (#371)
- Add service test sweeper (#373)
- Add force_destroy flag to ACLs and Dicts to allow deleting non-empty lists (#372)
