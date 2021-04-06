  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.28.0

April 6, 2021
terraform

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • PATCH endpoint for TLS subscriptions #370
  • Ensure passwords are marked as sensitive #389
  • Add debug mode #386

Bug fixes

  • Fix custom TLS configuration incorrectly omitting DNS records data #392
  • Fix backend diff output incorrectly showing multiple resources being updated #387

Documentation

  • Terraform 0.12+ no longer uses interpolation syntax for non-constant expressions #384

Prior change: CLI v0.26.3

Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 0.28.1

