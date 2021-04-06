Fastly Terraform Provider 0.28.0
Enhancements
- PATCH endpoint for TLS subscriptions #370
- Ensure passwords are marked as sensitive #389
- Add debug mode #386
Bug fixes
- Fix custom TLS configuration incorrectly omitting DNS records data #392
- Fix backend diff output incorrectly showing multiple resources being updated #387
Documentation
- Terraform 0.12+ no longer uses interpolation syntax for non-constant expressions #384
