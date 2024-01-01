Historical Stats

attack_blocked_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.

attack_blocked_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.

attack_logged_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.

attack_logged_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.

attack_passed_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.

attack_passed_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.

attack_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.

attack_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.

attack_resp_synth_bytes integer Total bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.

bandwidth integer Total bytes delivered ( resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes + compute_resp_header_bytes + compute_resp_body_bytes + compute_bereq_header_bytes + compute_bereq_body_bytes + websocket_resp_header_bytes + websocket_resp_body_bytes + websocket_bereq_header_bytes + websocket_bereq_body_bytes + fanout_resp_header_bytes + fanout_resp_body_bytes + fanout_bereq_header_bytes + fanout_bereq_body_bytes ).

bereq_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent to origin.

bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to origin.

body_size integer Total body bytes delivered (alias for resp_body_bytes).

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_checked integer The number of challenge-complete tokens checked.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_disabled integer The number of challenge-complete tokens not checked because the feature was disabled.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_failed integer The number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_issued integer The number of challenge-complete tokens issued. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_passed integer The number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation.

bot_challenge_starts integer The number of challenge-start tokens created.

bot_challenges_failed integer The number of failed challenge solutions processed. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.

bot_challenges_issued integer The number of challenges issued. For example, the issuance of a CAPTCHA challenge.

bot_challenges_succeeded integer The number of successful challenge solutions processed. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.

compute_bereq_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_bereq_errors integer Number of backend request errors, including timeouts.

compute_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_bereqs integer Number of backend requests started.

compute_beresp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_execution_time_ms number The amount of active CPU time used to process your requests (in milliseconds).

compute_globals_limit_exceeded integer Number of times a guest exceeded its globals limit.

compute_guest_errors integer Number of times a service experienced a guest code error.

compute_heap_limit_exceeded integer Number of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.

compute_ram_used integer The amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes).

compute_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received by the Compute platform.

compute_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received by the Compute platform.

compute_request_time_billed_ms number The total amount of request processing time you will be billed for, measured in 50 millisecond increments.

compute_request_time_ms number The total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time (in milliseconds).

compute_requests integer The total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly.

compute_resource_limit_exceeded integer Number of times a guest exceeded its resource limit, includes heap, stack, globals, and code execution timeout.

compute_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent from Compute to end user.

compute_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent from Compute to end user.

compute_resp_status_1xx integer Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_2xx integer Number of "Success" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_3xx integer Number of "Redirection" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_4xx integer Number of "Client Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_5xx integer Number of "Server Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_runtime_errors integer Number of times a service experienced a guest runtime error.

compute_stack_limit_exceeded integer Number of times a guest exceeded its stack limit.

ddos_action_blackhole integer The number of times the blackhole action was taken. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without sending a reset. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without notifying its peer (all TCP state is dropped).

ddos_action_close integer The number of times the close action was taken. The close action aborts the connection as soon as possible. The close action takes effect either right after accept, right after the client hello, or right after the response was sent.

ddos_action_limit_streams_connections integer For HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.

ddos_action_limit_streams_requests integer For HTTP/2, the number of requests made on a connection for which the limit-streams action was taken. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.

ddos_action_tarpit integer The number of times the tarpit action was taken. The tarpit action delays writing the response to the client.

ddos_action_tarpit_accept integer The number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken. The tarpit-accept action adds a delay when accepting future connections.

deliver_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine.

deliver_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

edge_hit_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.

edge_hit_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for edge hits.

edge_hit_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for edge hits.

edge_miss_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.

edge_miss_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for edge misses.

edge_miss_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for edge misses.

edge_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.

edge_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.

edge_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.

error_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_error Varnish subroutine.

error_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_error Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

errors integer Number of cache errors.

fanout_bereq_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_beresp_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_conn_time_ms integer Total duration of Fanout connections with end users.

fanout_recv_publishes integer Total published messages received from the publish API endpoint.

fanout_req_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.

fanout_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.

fanout_resp_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections, excluding published message content.

fanout_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections.

fanout_send_publishes integer Total published messages sent to end users.

fetch_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine.

fetch_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

hash_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine.

hash_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

header_size integer Total header bytes delivered (alias for resp_header_bytes).

hit_ratio number Ratio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).

hit_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered for cache hits.

hit_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine.

hit_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

hits integer Number of cache hits.

hits_time number Total amount of time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).

http2 integer Number of requests received over HTTP/2.

http3 integer Number of requests received over HTTP/3.

imgopto integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. If the service receives 10 requests for an image, this stat will be 10 regardless of how many times the image was transformed.

imgopto_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.

imgopto_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.

imgopto_shield integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield.

imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_transforms integer Number of transforms performed by the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo integer Number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_frames integer Number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

imgvideo_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield integer Number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield_frames integer Number of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

ipv6 integer Number of requests that were received over IPv6.

kv_store_class_a_operations integer The total number of class a operations for the KV store.

kv_store_class_b_operations integer The total number of class b operations for the KV store.

log integer Number of log lines sent.

log_bytes integer Total log bytes sent.

miss integer Number of cache misses.

miss_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered for cache misses.

miss_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine.

miss_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

miss_time number Total amount of time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).

object_size_100k integer Number of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.

object_size_100m integer Number of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.

object_size_10k integer Number of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.

object_size_10m integer Number of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.

object_size_1g integer Number of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.

object_size_1k integer Number of objects served that were under 1KB in size.

object_size_1m integer Number of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.

object_store_class_a_operations integer Deprecated. Use kv_store_class_a_operations.

object_store_class_b_operations integer Deprecated. Use kv_store_class_b_operations.

origin_cache_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from origin for cacheable content.

origin_cache_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from an origin for cacheable content.

origin_cache_fetches integer The total number of completed requests made to backends (origins) that returned cacheable content.

origin_fetch_body_bytes integer Total request body bytes sent to origin.

origin_fetch_header_bytes integer Total request header bytes sent to origin.

origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from origin.

origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from origin.

origin_fetches integer Number of requests sent to origin.

origin_revalidations integer Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.

otfp integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_deliver_time number Total amount of time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).

otfp_manifests integer Number of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_time number Total amount of time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).

pass integer Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.

pass_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered for cache passes.

pass_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine.

pass_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

pass_time number Total amount of time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).

pci integer Number of responses with the PCI flag turned on.

pipe integer Optional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).

pipe_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine.

pipe_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

predeliver_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine.

predeliver_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

prehash_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine.

prehash_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

recv_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine.

recv_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received.

req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received.

requests integer Number of requests processed.

resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).

resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).

restarts integer Number of restarts performed.

segblock_origin_fetches integer Number of Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.

segblock_shield_fetches integer Number of Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.

service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.

shield integer Number of requests from edge to the shield POP.

shield_cache_fetches integer The total number of completed requests made to shields that returned cacheable content.

shield_fetch_body_bytes integer Total request body bytes sent to a shield.

shield_fetch_header_bytes integer Total request header bytes sent to a shield.

shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Total response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.

shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Total response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.

shield_fetches integer Number of requests made from one Fastly POP to another, as part of shielding.

shield_hit_requests integer Number of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.

shield_hit_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for shield hits.

shield_hit_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for shield hits.

shield_miss_requests integer Number of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.

shield_miss_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for shield misses.

shield_miss_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for shield misses.

shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered via a shield.

shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered via a shield.

shield_revalidations integer Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code, in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.

start_time integer Timestamp for the start of the time period being reported.

status_1xx integer Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered.

status_200 integer Number of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).

status_204 integer Number of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).

status_206 integer Number of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).

status_2xx integer Number of "Success" status codes delivered.

status_301 integer Number of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).

status_302 integer Number of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).

status_304 integer Number of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).

status_3xx integer Number of "Redirection" codes delivered.

status_400 integer Number of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).

status_401 integer Number of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).

status_403 integer Number of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).

status_404 integer Number of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).

status_406 integer Number of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).

status_416 integer Number of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).

status_429 integer Number of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).

status_4xx integer Number of "Client Error" codes delivered.

status_500 integer Number of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).

status_501 integer Number of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).

status_502 integer Number of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).

status_503 integer Number of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).

status_504 integer Number of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).

status_505 integer Number of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).

status_5xx integer Number of "Server Error" codes delivered.

synth integer Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).

tls integer Number of requests that were received over TLS.

tls_handshake_sent_bytes integer Number of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.

tls_v10 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.0.

tls_v11 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.1.

tls_v12 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.2.

tls_v13 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.3.

uncacheable integer Number of requests that were designated uncachable.

video integer Number of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).

waf_blocked integer Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were blocked.

waf_logged integer Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were logged.

waf_passed integer Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were passed.

websocket_bereq_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_beresp_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_conn_time_ms integer Total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.

websocket_req_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_resp_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.