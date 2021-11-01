  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.37.0

November 1, 2021
terraformaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Ignore 404 on GetPackage when importing wasm service #487
  • Properly set IdleConnTimeout to prevent resource exhaustion on tests #491

Enhancements

  • Remove TLS subscriptions that 404 from state #479
  • Override Transport to enable keepalive and add new force_http2 provider option #485
  • Rename GNUmakefile to Makefile #483
  • Only update service name and comment if activate is true #481
  • Add use_tls attribute for Splunk logging #482

Documentation

  • Convert index.md to template to inject provider version #492

