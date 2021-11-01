Fastly Terraform Provider 0.37.0
Bug fixes
- Ignore 404 on GetPackage when importing wasm service #487
- Properly set
IdleConnTimeoutto prevent resource exhaustion on tests #491
Enhancements
- Remove TLS subscriptions that 404 from state #479
- Override
Transportto enable keepalive and add new
force_http2provider option #485
- Rename GNUmakefile to Makefile #483
- Only update service
nameand
commentif
activateis true #481
- Add
use_tlsattribute for Splunk logging #482
Documentation
- Convert
index.mdto template to inject provider version #492
