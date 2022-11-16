Fastly Terraform Provider 3.0.0

The major v7 release of the go-fastly API client resulted in substantial changes to the internals of the Fastly Terraform provider, and so we felt it was safer to release a new major version.

Additionally, the long deprecated ssl_hostname backend attribute has now officially been removed from the provider (refer to the documentation for ssl_cert_hostname and ssl_sni_hostname ).

There has also been many bug fixes as part of the integration with the latest go-fastly release.

Breaking changes

Bump go-fastly to new v7 major release #614

Enhancements

feat: dependabot workflow automation for updating dependency #604

Add google account name to all gcp logging endpoints #603

Bug fixes

fix incorrect update reference #599

Dependencies