Fastly Terraform Provider 3.0.0

November 16, 2022
terraformfixedaddedchanged

The major v7 release of the go-fastly API client resulted in substantial changes to the internals of the Fastly Terraform provider, and so we felt it was safer to release a new major version.

Additionally, the long deprecated ssl_hostname backend attribute has now officially been removed from the provider (refer to the documentation for ssl_cert_hostname and ssl_sni_hostname).

There has also been many bug fixes as part of the integration with the latest go-fastly release.

Breaking changes

  • Bump go-fastly to new v7 major release #614

Enhancements

  • feat: dependabot workflow automation for updating dependency #604
  • Add google account name to all gcp logging endpoints #603

Bug fixes

  • fix incorrect update reference #599

Dependencies

  • Bump actions/checkout from 2 to 3 #605
  • Bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 2 to 3 #606
  • Bump github.com/bflad/tfproviderlint from 0.27.1 to 0.28.1 #611
  • Bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.7.0 to 1.8.1 #610
  • Bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.6 to 0.5.9 #608
  • Bump actions/setup-go from 2 to 3 #607
  • Bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs from 0.5.0 to 0.13.0 #612
  • Bump actions/cache from 2 to 3 #616

Prior change: Add keepalive_time to Backend API

Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 3.0.1

