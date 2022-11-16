Fastly Terraform Provider 3.0.0
The major v7 release of the go-fastly API client resulted in substantial changes to the internals of the Fastly Terraform provider, and so we felt it was safer to release a new major version.
Additionally, the long deprecated
ssl_hostname backend attribute has now officially been removed from the provider (refer to the documentation for
ssl_cert_hostname and
ssl_sni_hostname).
There has also been many bug fixes as part of the integration with the latest go-fastly release.
Breaking changes
- Bump go-fastly to new v7 major release #614
Enhancements
- feat: dependabot workflow automation for updating dependency #604
- Add google account name to all gcp logging endpoints #603
Bug fixes
- fix incorrect update reference #599
Dependencies
- Bump actions/checkout from 2 to 3 #605
- Bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 2 to 3 #606
- Bump github.com/bflad/tfproviderlint from 0.27.1 to 0.28.1 #611
- Bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.7.0 to 1.8.1 #610
- Bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.6 to 0.5.9 #608
- Bump actions/setup-go from 2 to 3 #607
- Bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs from 0.5.0 to 0.13.0 #612
- Bump actions/cache from 2 to 3 #616
