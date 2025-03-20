  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 6.0.0

March 20, 2025
terraform

BREAKING:

  • breaking(waf): Support for the Fastly WAF (legacy, not Next-Gen WAF) product has been removed. The product passed its End-of-Life date quite some time ago, and it is no longer in use by customers #936

  • breaking(logging): The 'placement' attribute in the logging endpoints has been changed to ignore any value provided by the user; it was only used in combination with the Fastly WAF, which is no longer supported. #936

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(fastly_compute_service): Add DDoS protection product enablement/configuration (#954)
  • feat(fastly_vcl_service): Add DDoS protection product enablement/configuration (#954)
  • feat(fastly_compute_service): Add Next-Gen WAF product enablement/configuration (#956)
  • feat(fastly_vcl_service): Add Next-Gen WAF product enablement/configuration (#956)
  • feat(resource_fastly_object_storage_access_key): Add object storage access keys configuration (#955)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(go.mod) upgrade to go 1.23.0
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/go-cty from 1.4.1-0.20200414143053-d3edf31b6320 to 1.4.1 (#946)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.13.1 to 9.14.0 (#947)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.35.0 to 0.37.0 (#948)
  • build(deps): github.com/deckarep/golang-set/v2 from 2.7.0 to 2.8.0 (#953)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/go-cty from 1.4.1 to 1.5.0 (#952)

