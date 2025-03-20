Fastly Terraform Provider 6.0.0
View this release on GitHub.
BREAKING:
breaking(waf): Support for the Fastly WAF (legacy, not Next-Gen WAF) product has been removed. The product passed its End-of-Life date quite some time ago, and it is no longer in use by customers #936
breaking(logging): The 'placement' attribute in the logging endpoints has been changed to ignore any value provided by the user; it was only used in combination with the Fastly WAF, which is no longer supported. #936
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(fastly_compute_service): Add DDoS protection product enablement/configuration (#954)
- feat(fastly_vcl_service): Add DDoS protection product enablement/configuration (#954)
- feat(fastly_compute_service): Add Next-Gen WAF product enablement/configuration (#956)
- feat(fastly_vcl_service): Add Next-Gen WAF product enablement/configuration (#956)
- feat(resource_fastly_object_storage_access_key): Add object storage access keys configuration (#955)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(go.mod) upgrade to go 1.23.0
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/go-ctyfrom 1.4.1-0.20200414143053-d3edf31b6320 to 1.4.1 (#946)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9from 9.13.1 to 9.14.0 (#947)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.35.0 to 0.37.0 (#948)
- build(deps):
github.com/deckarep/golang-set/v2from 2.7.0 to 2.8.0 (#953)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/go-ctyfrom 1.4.1 to 1.5.0 (#952)
