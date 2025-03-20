Fastly Terraform Provider 6.0.0

breaking(waf): Support for the Fastly WAF (legacy, not Next-Gen WAF) product has been removed. The product passed its End-of-Life date quite some time ago, and it is no longer in use by customers #936

breaking(logging): The 'placement' attribute in the logging endpoints has been changed to ignore any value provided by the user; it was only used in combination with the Fastly WAF, which is no longer supported. #936