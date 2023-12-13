  1. Home
Update get-stores limit parameter default value

December 13, 2023
apiadded
  • Updated default value for the List KV Store endpoint's limit parameter.

Prior change: CLI v10.7.0

Following change: Add has_active_order to tls_subscription_response schema

