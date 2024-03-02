JavaScript SDK 3.9.0
Added
- Add a EdgeRateLimiter JavaScript Class which enables edge-rate-limiting by utilising a RateCounter and a PenaltyBox instance (#732) (4e81fc7)
- Add a PenaltyBox JavaScript Class which can be used standalone for adding and checking if an entry is in the penalty-box (#731) (bfe1e15)
- Add a RateCounter JavaScript Class which can be used standalone for counting and rate calculations (#730) (0f6036f)
- implement and expose JavaScript classes for Fastly's Compute Core Cache feature set (#566) (94f4038)
Fixed
