  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. April 2024

Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.5.6

April 12, 2024
ngwaf-module-java
  • Fixed jnr-jffi upstream naming bug

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.5.5

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Java 2.5.7

