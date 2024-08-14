  1. Home
CLI v10.13.0

August 14, 2024
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • feat(tls): add optional --key-path parameter to tls-custom private-key create command #1215
  • feat: add debug-mode around all network requests #1239
  • logtail: add --timestamps flag #1254
  • Distribute binaries via npm module #1269
  • Enable quiet mode when --json flag is supplied #1271
  • Support configuring connection keepalive parameters #1275

Bug fixes

  • fix(update): Ensure that the CLI binary will be executable after an update #1244
  • fix(service-version): Allow 'locked' services to be activated. #1245
  • fix(compute/serve): don't fail the serve workflow if github errors #1246
  • fix(all commands): --service-name flag should have priority. #1264
  • fix(products): Display product names in API style #1270

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 5 to 6 #1220
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0 #1222
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 #1223
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #1224
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.23.0 to 0.24.0 #1225
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.5.0 to 9.7.0 #1235
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.21.0 to 0.22.0 #1240
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.24.0 to 0.25.0 #1241
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.18.0 to 0.19.0 #1242
  • build(deps): 'tomlq' package now installs a 'tq' binary #1243
  • build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 #1272
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 #1273
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0 #1281
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 #1282
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.22.0 to 0.23.0 #1283

