CLI v10.13.0
Enhancements
- feat(tls): add optional
--key-pathparameter to
tls-custom private-key createcommand #1215
- feat: add debug-mode around all network requests #1239
- logtail: add --timestamps flag #1254
- Distribute binaries via npm module #1269
- Enable quiet mode when
--jsonflag is supplied #1271
- Support configuring connection keepalive parameters #1275
Bug fixes
- fix(update): Ensure that the CLI binary will be executable after an update #1244
- fix(service-version): Allow 'locked' services to be activated. #1245
- fix(compute/serve): don't fail the serve workflow if github errors #1246
- fix(all commands): --service-name flag should have priority. #1264
- fix(products): Display product names in API style #1270
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 5 to 6 #1220
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0 #1222
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.17.0 to 0.18.0 #1223
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #1224
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.23.0 to 0.24.0 #1225
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.5.0 to 9.7.0 #1235
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.21.0 to 0.22.0 #1240
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.24.0 to 0.25.0 #1241
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.18.0 to 0.19.0 #1242
- build(deps): 'tomlq' package now installs a 'tq' binary #1243
- build(deps): bump github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.6.0 to 0.7.0 #1272
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 #1273
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/text from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0 #1281
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.25.0 to 0.26.0 #1282
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.22.0 to 0.23.0 #1283
