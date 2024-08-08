  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 3.20.0

August 8, 2024
javascript-sdkchangedfixedadded

Added

  • Add new CLI name of js-compute which matches the published package name @fastly/js-compute (#869) (60d1d20)

Fixed

  • core-cache headers case (#889) (3f2db5c)
  • ensure we throw an error if FastlyBody.prototype.read is called with a value which is not coercible to a finite positive integer (#877) (1633e02)
  • perf: Use wasm-opt -O3 when making a release build (#870) (dd91fa5)
  • When constructing an EdgeRateLimiter, retrieve the PenaltyBox instance's name using PenaltyBox::get_name (#866) (9222f1d)

Changed

  • only time the fetch event when debug logging is enabled (#873) (e4ddf8a)
  • re-order the http methods so the most often requested is first and the least requested is last (#874) (6af7626)
  • Use MOZ_ASSERT instead of MOZ_RELEASE_ASSERT as these methods are already guarded correctly where they are being called (#876) (f089616)

