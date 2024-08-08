JavaScript SDK 3.20.0
Added
- Add new CLI name of
js-computewhich matches the published package name
@fastly/js-compute(#869) (60d1d20)
Fixed
- core-cache headers case (#889) (3f2db5c)
- ensure we throw an error if FastlyBody.prototype.read is called with a value which is not coercible to a finite positive integer (#877) (1633e02)
- perf: Use wasm-opt -O3 when making a release build (#870) (dd91fa5)
- When constructing an EdgeRateLimiter, retrieve the PenaltyBox instance's name using PenaltyBox::get_name (#866) (9222f1d)
Changed
- only time the fetch event when debug logging is enabled (#873) (e4ddf8a)
- re-order the http methods so the most often requested is first and the least requested is last (#874) (6af7626)
- Use MOZ_ASSERT instead of MOZ_RELEASE_ASSERT as these methods are already guarded correctly where they are being called (#876) (f089616)