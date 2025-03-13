  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  March 2025

Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.4

March 13, 2025
ngwaf-heroku-buildpackchanged
  • Fixed the ruby download url.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.3

