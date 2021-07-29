Subscribe to the RSS feed
Changelog: CLI
This change log provides information on changes across the Fastly platform, including to the VCL language, our public API, CLI tooling, Rust SDK, JavaScript SDK, Go SDK and AssemblyScript SDK.
- July 29, 2021
- July 16, 2021
- July 6, 2021
- June 30, 2021
- June 17, 2021
- May 19, 2021
- May 13, 2021
- May 11, 2021
- April 21, 2021
- April 16, 2021
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)