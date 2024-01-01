fastly backend update
Update a backend on a Fastly service version.
Syntax
$ fastly backend update --version=VERSION --name=NAME
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--name
|Yes
|backend name
--address
|No
|A hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the backend
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--auto-loadbalance
|No
|Whether or not this backend should be automatically load balanced
--between-bytes-timeout
|No
|How long to wait between bytes in milliseconds
--comment
|No
|A descriptive note
--connect-timeout
|No
|How long to wait for a timeout in milliseconds
--first-byte-timeout
|No
|How long to wait for the first bytes in milliseconds
--healthcheck
|No
|The name of the healthcheck to use with this backend
--max-conn
|No
|Maximum number of connections
--max-tls-version
|No
|Maximum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend
--min-tls-version
|No
|Minimum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend
--new-name
|No
|New backend name
--no-ssl-check-cert
|No
|Skip checking SSL certs
--override-host
|No
|The hostname to override the Host header
--port
|No
|Port number of the address
--request-condition
|No
|condition, which if met, will select this backend during a request
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--shield
|No
|The shield POP designated to reduce inbound load on this origin by serving the cached data to the rest of the network
--ssl-ca-cert
|No
|CA certificate attached to origin
--ssl-cert-hostname
|No
|Overrides ssl_hostname, but only for cert verification. Does not affect SNI at all.
--ssl-check-cert
|No
|Be strict on checking SSL certs
--ssl-ciphers
|No
|List of OpenSSL ciphers (https://www.openssl.org/docs/man1.0.2/man1/ciphers)
--ssl-client-cert
|No
|Client certificate attached to origin
--ssl-client-key
|No
|Client key attached to origin
--ssl-sni-hostname
|No
|Overrides ssl_hostname, but only for SNI in the handshake. Does not affect cert validation at all.
--use-ssl
|No
|Whether or not to use SSL to reach the backend
--weight
|No
|Weight used to load balance this backend against others
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
Examples
Update a backend on the highest numbered existing service version
$ fastly backend update --name example --new-name testing --version latest
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: