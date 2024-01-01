fastly backend create

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- address No A hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the backend

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- auto-loadbalance No Whether or not this backend should be automatically load balanced

-- between-bytes-timeout No How long to wait between bytes in milliseconds

-- comment No A descriptive note

-- connect-timeout No How long to wait for a timeout in milliseconds

-- first-byte-timeout No How long to wait for the first bytes in milliseconds

-- healthcheck No The name of the healthcheck to use with this backend

-- max-conn No Maximum number of connections

-- max-tls-version No Maximum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend

-- min-tls-version No Minimum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend

-- name No Backend name

-- no-ssl-check-cert No Skip checking SSL certs

-- override-host No The hostname to override the Host header

-- port No Port number of the address

-- request-condition No Condition, which if met, will select this backend during a request

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- shield No The shield POP designated to reduce inbound load on this origin by serving the cached data to the rest of the network

-- ssl-ca-cert No CA certificate attached to origin

-- ssl-cert-hostname No Overrides ssl_hostname, but only for cert verification. Does not affect SNI at all.

-- ssl-check-cert No Be strict on checking SSL certs

-- ssl-ciphers No List of OpenSSL ciphers (https://www.openssl.org/docs/man1.0.2/man1/ciphers)

-- ssl-client-cert No Client certificate attached to origin

-- ssl-client-key No Client key attached to origin

-- ssl-sni-hostname No Overrides ssl_hostname, but only for SNI in the handshake. Does not affect cert validation at all.

-- use-ssl No Whether or not to use SSL to reach the backend