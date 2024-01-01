  1. Home
fastly backend create

Create a backend on a Fastly service version.

Syntax

$ fastly backend create --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--addressNoA hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the backend
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--auto-loadbalanceNoWhether or not this backend should be automatically load balanced
--between-bytes-timeoutNoHow long to wait between bytes in milliseconds
--commentNoA descriptive note
--connect-timeoutNoHow long to wait for a timeout in milliseconds
--first-byte-timeoutNoHow long to wait for the first bytes in milliseconds
--healthcheckNoThe name of the healthcheck to use with this backend
--max-connNoMaximum number of connections
--max-tls-versionNoMaximum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend
--min-tls-versionNoMinimum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend
--nameNoBackend name
--no-ssl-check-certNoSkip checking SSL certs
--override-hostNoThe hostname to override the Host header
--portNoPort number of the address
--request-conditionNoCondition, which if met, will select this backend during a request
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--shieldNoThe shield POP designated to reduce inbound load on this origin by serving the cached data to the rest of the network
--ssl-ca-certNoCA certificate attached to origin
--ssl-cert-hostnameNoOverrides ssl_hostname, but only for cert verification. Does not affect SNI at all.
--ssl-check-certNoBe strict on checking SSL certs
--ssl-ciphersNoList of OpenSSL ciphers (https://www.openssl.org/docs/man1.0.2/man1/ciphers)
--ssl-client-certNoClient certificate attached to origin
--ssl-client-keyNoClient key attached to origin
--ssl-sni-hostnameNoOverrides ssl_hostname, but only for SNI in the handshake. Does not affect cert validation at all.
--use-sslNoWhether or not to use SSL to reach the backend
--weightNoWeight used to load balance this backend against others

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging

Examples

Create a backend on the currently active service version

Create a backend with a hostname assigned to the --address flag. The --override-host, --ssl-cert-hostname and --ssl-sni-hostname will default to the same hostname assigned to --address.

$ fastly backend create --name example --address example.com --version active --autoclone

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

