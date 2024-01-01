FASTLY_POP
The three-character identifying code of the Fastly POP in which the current instance is running. Equivalent to
server.datacenter in VCL.
The three-character identifying code of the Fastly POP in which the current instance is running. Equivalent to
server.datacenter in VCL.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)