FASTLY_TRACE_ID
A UUID generated by Fastly for each incoming request. This is often a useful value to include in log messages, and also to send to upstream servers as an additional custom HTTP header, allowing for straightforward correlation of a request processed by Fastly with the same request when it is later processed by an origin server.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)