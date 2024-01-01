Introduction to CDN
This tutorial guides you through the steps of caching and delivering a static website using the Jekyll static site generator, Amazon AWS, and the Fastly CDN.
This section describes the initial things you need to be familiar with when setting up the Fastly CDN for an example website.
Let's get started by creating a Fastly account and logging in to the Fastly web interface. We can sign up for a trial account — no credit card information is required.
In this section, we'll explore some of the edge features available to our Fastly service. We'll configure Fastly to serve synthetic responses to certain types of requests, enable compression of our assets, and configure a streaming logging endpoint so we can see who's visiting our website.
You have complete control over what content is cached, and for how long that content is cached.
We've done a lot of work to prepare our Fastly service for the Taco Labs website! Now it's time to put the finishing touches on things so we can go live and start using Fastly for our production website.
In this section, we’ll provide some tips and tricks for dealing with day-to-day website issues and headaches..