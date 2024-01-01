Introduction to Compute
This tutorial builds on the concepts introduced in Introduction to Fastly's CDN, and it guides you through the process of setting up dependencies, creating a Compute application, and deploying it to the edge.
With Compute, Fastly's serverless computing platform, you can deploy small applications and microservices to the edge, between your servers and clients, so that customers can access your services faster.
It's time to get started with Fastly's Compute platform. In this section, we'll walk through everything we need to start building and deploying serverless applications to the Compute platform.
In this section, we'll start migrating parts of our VCL service to a new serverless application hosted on the Compute platform. We'll use service chaining to configure our existing Fastly VCL service as the origin for our Compute service.
Now that we've successfully chained our Compute service to our VCL service, we can start modifying our serverless application to add features.