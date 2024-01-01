5. Conclusion

We've successfully started using the Compute platform to deliver our static website. At this point, you can visit https://compute.tacolabs.com — or whatever domain name you've been using to follow along with — and marvel at what you've accomplished. You've learned how to create a serverless application capable of performing computing tasks at the edge.

You now know everything you need to know to start using Fastly's Compute platform with your own serverless application. With some minor modification, these instructions could be adapted to work with virtually any website or application. Feel free to refer back to this tutorial as you set things up. We can't wait to see what you do with Fastly's Compute platform!

What's next

Learn more about the Compute platform by exploring our Compute documentation. If you have questions, contact our support team.