ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業 優れたオンライン体験を支えるチーム ネットワークマップ 最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ 業界アナリストの声 Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価 ニュース 最新情報・企業ニュース プラットフォーム より高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォーム お客様事例 お客様のサクセスストリー イベント Fastly 関連イベントのお知らせ 採用情報 一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN) パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信 ライブストリーミング シームレスなライブストリーミング体験 ストリーミング動画 (VoD) 卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンス Media Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化 On-the-Fly Packager リアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化 Image Optimizer エッジで画像の高速処理を実現 ロードバランサー ルーティングをきめ細かくコントロール TLS 暗号化 トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減 Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続 IP アドレス IP アドレスを簡単に管理 HTTP/3 と QUIC 最新のプロトコル ドメインリサーチ API 即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出 Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF 環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューション ボット管理 効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロック DDoS Protection ビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減 API セキュリティ API エンドポイントを保護 Client-Side Protection クライアントサイド攻撃からの防御 AI ボット管理 AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティング アプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援します キーバリューストア 最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できます WebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム Enterprise Serverless オープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォーム AI セマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させます Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス プログラマブルキャッシュ 当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。 MCPサーバー AI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログ リアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析 Edge Observer トラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認 Domain Inspector ドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセス Origin Inspector オリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイト アラート サービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成 Log Explorer &amp; Insights 実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービス デリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポート ライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス 視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリング サポートプラン 一貫したワールドクラスのサポート マネージドCDN コントロールと柔軟性を最大化 マネージドセキュリティ プロによる Web アプリケーションの保護 カスタマーサポート Fastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア 魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング 新興メディア 新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューション デジタルパブリッシング リアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上 eコマース 大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンス ファイナンスサービス 統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護 ハイテク ビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップ トラベル &amp; サービス カスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供 オンライン教育 セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現 ゲーム 超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押し
インフラコストの削減 予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現 マルチクラウドの最適化 クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減 お客様の信頼 お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介 プライバシー保護 ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧ください サステナビリティダッシュボード Fastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

Fastly を無料でお試しください
開発者 今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？ Fast Forward 信頼性の高いインターネットの構築 開発ツール エッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム コミュニティ 世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加 サインアップ 無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

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パートナーポータルへのログイン Fastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセス パートナー登録 Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化 パートナーを見つける ニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

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Daniel Miessler

Founder, Unsupervised Learning

Daniel is an information security leader, writer, and active programmer who combines technical problem-solving with first principles thinking to solve business, security, and technology problems for the world's top companies. Prior to running Vulnerability Management and AppSec at a large financial services company, he ran the Business Intelligence team for Apple Information Security. He has served as a full-authority virtual CISO, technical consultant, and IoT leader. He also founded Unsupervised Learning, a networking community for people interested in security, technology, and society. His life purpose is to model human flourishing and to develop frameworks for increasing it.