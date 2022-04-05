Daniel Miessler
Founder, Unsupervised Learning
Daniel is an information security leader, writer, and active programmer who combines technical problem-solving with first principles thinking to solve business, security, and technology problems for the world's top companies. Prior to running Vulnerability Management and AppSec at a large financial services company, he ran the Business Intelligence team for Apple Information Security. He has served as a full-authority virtual CISO, technical consultant, and IoT leader. He also founded Unsupervised Learning, a networking community for people interested in security, technology, and society. His life purpose is to model human flourishing and to develop frameworks for increasing it.
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Dept of Know Live! : Daniel Miessler 氏が語る「アセット管理プログラムを構築する際のポイント」
Unsupervised Learning の設立者である Daniel Miessler 氏が、Kelly Shortridge と Bea Hughes がホストを務める「Dept of Know Live!」に出演し、セキュリティにおいてアセット管理の果たす役割が重要である理由について語りました。このブログ記事では Miessler 氏がセッションの主なポイントをご紹介します。