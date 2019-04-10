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Marcus Sarmento
プロダクトマーケティング担当ディレクター
Marcus は B2B マーケティングの分野で8年以上の経験があり、現在は Fastly の Director of Product Marketing を務めています。2016年に Fastly に入社する前は、Sysdig、AppDynamics、Clearwell Systems (Symantec によって買収)、NETGEAR でさまざまなマーケティング職を歴任しました。
Cost-efficient, predictable data transfer: expanding Fastly’s partnership with Microsoft Azure
We believe that developers should have the freedom to choose the best possible solution for their needs — without worrying about unpredictable costs. The internet should be a great experience for you and your team regardless of what platforms you use to digitally transform your business. That’s why we’re partnering with Microsoft Azure to offer cost-effective data transfer to our joint customers. Starting today, any outbound data transfer between select Azure regions and Fastly POPs will be highly available, and data transfer costs will be covered by Fastly through our agreement with Microsoft.