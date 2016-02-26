Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.317
- Originally HTTP methods that were inspected where explicitly listed (allowlisted, e.g. "GET", "POST"). The logic is now inverted to allow all methods not on an ignored list (blocklisted, e.g. "OPTIONS", "CONNECT"). This allows for the detection of invalid or malicious HTTP requests.
- Added backward compatibility support for using the agent RPCv1 protocol
(e.g., with
-rpc-version=1)
- Added the module base address to the startup message to aid debugging
EX: SigSci Apache Module version 0.123 starting (base
7f08e4e86000)
- Improved log messages when reading the request body
- Fixed a potential crash if a request times out
Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.311
Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 0.318