  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2018
  5. February 2018

Next-Gen WAF for IIS 1.7.0

February 2, 2018
ngwaf-module-iis
  • Fixed race condition

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 1.6.7

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 1.7.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2024