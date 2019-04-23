  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2019
  5. April 2019

Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.7.9

April 23, 2019
ngwaf-module-apache
  • Updated internal tooling

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.7.8

Following change: Next-Gen WAF for Apache 1.7.10

Fastly
© Fastly 2024