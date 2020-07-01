  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 0.18.0

July 1, 2020
terraformadded

Enhancements

  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_digitalocean: Add DigitalOcean Spaces logging support (#276)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_cloudfiles: Add Rackspace Cloud Files logging support (#275)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_openstack: Add OpenStack logging support (#273)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_logshuttle: Add Log Shuttle logging support (#273)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_honeycomb: Add Honeycomb logging support (#272)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_heroku: Add Heroku logging support (#271)

NOTES:

  • resource/fastly_service_v1/*: "GZIP" -> "Gzip" (#279)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_sftp: Update SFTP logging to use ValidateFunc for validating the message_type field (#278)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/gcslogging: Update GCS logging to use ValidateFunc for validating the message_type field (#278)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/blobstoragelogging: Update Azure Blob Storage logging to use a custom StateFunc for trimming whitespace from the public_key field (#277)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_ftp: Update FTP logging to use a custom StateFunc for trimming whitespace from the public_key field (#277)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/s3logging: Update S3 logging to use a custom StateFunc for trimming whitespace from the public_key field (#277)

