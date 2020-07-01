Fastly Terraform Provider 0.18.0
Enhancements
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_digitalocean: Add DigitalOcean Spaces logging support (#276)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_cloudfiles: Add Rackspace Cloud Files logging support (#275)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_openstack: Add OpenStack logging support (#273)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_logshuttle: Add Log Shuttle logging support (#273)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_honeycomb: Add Honeycomb logging support (#272)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_heroku: Add Heroku logging support (#271)
NOTES:
- resource/fastly_service_v1/*: "GZIP" -> "Gzip" (#279)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_sftp: Update SFTP logging to use
ValidateFuncfor validating the
message_typefield (#278)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/gcslogging: Update GCS logging to use
ValidateFuncfor validating the
message_typefield (#278)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/blobstoragelogging: Update Azure Blob Storage logging to use a custom
StateFuncfor trimming whitespace from the
public_keyfield (#277)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_ftp: Update FTP logging to use a custom
StateFuncfor trimming whitespace from the
public_keyfield (#277)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/s3logging: Update S3 logging to use a custom
StateFuncfor trimming whitespace from the
public_keyfield (#277)
