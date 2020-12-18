  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. December 2020

CLI v0.21.1

December 18, 2020
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • CLI shouldn't recommend Rust crate prerelease versions #168
  • Run cargo update before attempting to build Rust compute packages #179

Prior change: CLI v0.21.0

Following change: CLI v0.21.2

