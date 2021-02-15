  1. Home
CLI v0.24.2

February 15, 2021
Bug fixes

  • Fix CI binary overlap #209
  • Fix CI workflow by switching from old syntax to new #208
  • Fix goreleaser version lookup #207
  • LogTail: Properly close response body #205
  • Add port prompt for compute init #203
  • Update GitHub Action to not use commit hash #200

Prior change: CLI v0.24.1

Following change: February 2021 VCL release ("Pakora")

