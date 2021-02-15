CLI v0.24.2
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Fix CI binary overlap #209
- Fix CI workflow by switching from old syntax to new #208
- Fix goreleaser version lookup #207
- LogTail: Properly close response body #205
- Add port prompt for compute init #203
- Update GitHub Action to not use commit hash #200
Prior change: CLI v0.24.1
Following change: February 2021 VCL release ("Pakora")
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)