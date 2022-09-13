Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Native) 1.1.7
- Fixed memory leak in the event of a pre-request failure (released 2022-09-13)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.3 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-10-30)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.2 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-08-22)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 30 (R30) on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.18, AmazonLinux 2 LTS, AmazonLinux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10 - 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released 2023-08-22)
- Added support for Debian 12 (bookworm) (amd64 and aarch64) NGINX versions 1.18.0 - 1.25.0 and NGINX Plus R28 & R29 (released 2023-08-17)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.1 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-07-24)
- Added support for NGINX 1.25.0 on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-05-30)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 28 (R28) and Release 29 (R29) on AmazonLinux 2023 (released 2023-05-17)
- Added support for Alpine Linux 3.18 (amd64 and aarch64) NGINX versions 1.20.2 - 1.24.0 and NGINX Plus R28 & R29 (released 2023-05-16)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 29 (R29) on Alpine Linux 3.13, 3.14, 3.15, 3.16, 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, CentOS 7.4+, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 20.04 LTS, 22.04 LTS (released on 2023-05-11)
- Added support for NGINX 1.23.4 and 1.24.0 on Alpine Linux 3.14 - 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 22.04 LTS (release on 2023-04-11)
- Added support for NGINX 1.23.3 on Debian 11 (released 2023-01-11)
- Added support for NGINX 1.23.3 (released 2023-01-06)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 28 (R28) on Alpine Linux 3.13, 3.14, 3.15, 3.16, 3.17, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, CentOS 7.4+, Debian 11, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 20.04 LTS, 22.04 LTS (released on 2022-11-30)
- Added support for NGINX 1.14.2, 1.16.1, 1.18.0, 1.20.2, 1.22.1, 1.23.2, and NGINX Plus Release 27 (R27) on Alpine 3.17 (released 2022-11-30)
- Added support for NGINX 1.14.2, 1.16.1, 1.18.0, 1.20.2, 1.22.1, 1.23.2, and NGINX Plus Release 27 (R27) on CentOS stream9 / RHEL 9 (released 2022-11-21)
- Added support for NGINX 1.22.1 and 1.23.2 on Alpine (3.13 - 3.16), Amazon Linux 2, CentOS (7 & 8), Debian 11, Ubuntu (18.04, 20.04, 22.04) (released 2022-11-01)
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.0,1.19.1,1.19.2,1.19.3,1.19.4,1.19.5,1.19.6,1.19.7,1.19.8,1.19.9,1.20.0,1.21.0,1.21.1,1.21.3,1.21.4,1.21.5,1.23.0 on CentOS 8 (released 2022-10-25)
- Added support for NGINX 1.19.0,1.19.1,1.19.2,1.19.3,1.19.4,1.19.5,1.19.6,1.19.7,1.19.8,1.19.9,1.19.10,1.20.0,1.20.1,1.20.2,1.21.0,1.21.1,1.21.3,1.21.4,1.21.5,1.21.6,1.22.0,1.23.0 on CentOS 7 (released 2022-10-25)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 25 (R25) on CentOS 7, CentOS 8, and Amazon Linux 2 (released 2022-10-24)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 26 and 27 (R26 and R27) on CentOS 7 and CentOS 8 (released 2022-10-05)
- Added support for AArch64 Alpine Linux 3.14, 3.15, 3.16 with NGINX (1.16.0-1.23.0) (released 2022-09-20)
