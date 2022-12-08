JavaScript SDK 0.5.15
Added
- add
allowDynamicBackendsfunction to
fastly:experimentalmodule (83a003e)
- upgrade from SpiderMonkey 96 to SpiderMonkey 107 (#330)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.14
Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.6.0
