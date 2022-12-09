JavaScript SDK 0.6.0
Added
- Disable JS iterator helpers as the feature is at Stage 3 and we should only enable by default Stage 4 features (c90c145)
Changed
- Throw TypeErrors in config-store if supplied with invalid parameters or the config-store does not exist (6b70180)
Removed
- Disable JS iterator helpers as the feature is at Stage 3 and we should only enable by default Stage 4 features
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.15
Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.7.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)