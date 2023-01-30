  1. Home
Go SDK 0.1.2

January 30, 2023
Changed

  • Renamed edgedict -> configstore.
  • Made HTTP Request/Response field size limit configurable

Added

  • Add support for Object Store API
  • Add support for Secret Store API
  • Add adaptor for net/http.RoundTripper (for net/http.Client support)
  • Add adaptor for net/http.Handler
  • Add fsthttp.Error() and fsthttp.NotFound() helpers

