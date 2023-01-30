Go SDK 0.1.2
Changed
- Renamed edgedict -> configstore.
- Made HTTP Request/Response field size limit configurable
Added
- Add support for Object Store API
- Add support for Secret Store API
- Add adaptor for net/http.RoundTripper (for net/http.Client support)
- Add adaptor for net/http.Handler
- Add fsthttp.Error() and fsthttp.NotFound() helpers
