Add DDOS metrics
The following new metrics have been added:
ddos_action_limit_streams_connections,
ddos_action_limit_streams_requests,
ddos_action_tarpit_accept,
ddos_action_tarpit,
ddos_action_close, and
ddos_action_blackhole.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.9.2
Following change: CLI v8.2.0
