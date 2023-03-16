Fastly Terraform Provider 4.1.0
Enhancements
- feat(fastly_service_compute): support new
contentattribute #661
Documentation
- docs(dictionary): add import note #662
Dependencies
- Bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs from 0.13.0 to 0.14.1 #656
- Bump golang.org/x/net from 0.0.0-20211112202133-69e39bad7dc2 to 0.8.0 #655
- Bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 from 2.24.0 to 2.25 #642
- Bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.1 to 1.8.2 #647
