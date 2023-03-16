  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. March 2023

Fastly Terraform Provider 4.1.0

March 16, 2023
terraformfixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • feat(fastly_service_compute): support new content attribute #661

Documentation

  • docs(dictionary): add import note #662

Dependencies

  • Bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-docs from 0.13.0 to 0.14.1 #656
  • Bump golang.org/x/net from 0.0.0-20211112202133-69e39bad7dc2 to 0.8.0 #655
  • Bump github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 from 2.24.0 to 2.25 #642
  • Bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.1 to 1.8.2 #647

Prior change: Updated Object Store's query parameters

Following change: CLI v8.1.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2024