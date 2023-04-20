Update Secret Store description and 'secret' field description
Minor improvements to the Secret Store docs:
- Improves description of Secret Store's overall functionality
- Better describe that the
secretfield must be Base64 encoded, regardless of whether it's the plaintext secret or locally encrypted secret
