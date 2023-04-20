  1. Home
Update Secret Store description and 'secret' field description

April 20, 2023
apichanged

Minor improvements to the Secret Store docs:

  • Improves description of Secret Store's overall functionality
  • Better describe that the secret field must be Base64 encoded, regardless of whether it's the plaintext secret or locally encrypted secret

