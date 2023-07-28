  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. July 2023

Add New Relic OTLP logging endpoint

July 28, 2023
apiadded

Adding a new logging endpoint for New Relic OTLP.

