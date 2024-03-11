  1. Home
CLI v10.8.5

March 11, 2024
Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/serve): avoid wasm validation when --file is set #1150

Enhancements

  • refactor(app): update list of commands that require a token #1145

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 #1146
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0 #1147

