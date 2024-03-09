  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. March 2024

JavaScript SDK 3.10.0

March 9, 2024
javascript-sdkfixedadded

Added

  • add fastly:device module which allows applications to detect a device based on a user-agent (#738) (5274fd5)

Fixed

  • correct title for the CoreCache.transactionLookup documentation page (9892d90)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.9.1

Following change: CLI v10.8.5

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024