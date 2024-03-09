JavaScript SDK 3.10.0
Added
- add fastly:device module which allows applications to detect a device based on a user-agent (#738) (5274fd5)
Fixed
- correct title for the CoreCache.transactionLookup documentation page (9892d90)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.9.1
Following change: CLI v10.8.5
User contributed notesBETA
